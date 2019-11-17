SITE INDEX

    • Woman dies after being rescued from River Thames in Windsor

    A woman who was rescued from the River Thames in Windsor yesterday morning has died.

    Emergency services attended the scene near Windsor and Eton Bridge at 8.30am.

    They managed to get the woman, in her 70s, out of the water but she was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

    A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to reports of a woman in the river by Windsor and Eton Bridge.

    "A number of emergency services attended and the woman in her seventies was rescued from the water and taken to hospital.

    "Sadly the woman was pronounced dead at hospital.  

    "Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. A file is being prepared for the coroner."

