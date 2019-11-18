Full list of Windsor general election candidates and polling stations revealed

03:33PM, Monday 18 November 2019
The candidates who will compete to be MP for Windsor in December’s general election have been announced.
The election will take place on Thursday, December 12.
Adam Afriyie, who has been Windsor’s MP for 14 years, will be standing again as the Conservative candidate.
The Liberal Democrats have selected Julian Tisi as their candidate. He previously contested the seat in 2010 and 2017.
Actor Fintan McKeown will stand for The Green Party.
Peter Shearman will stand the Labour Party again after previously standing in the 2017 General Election.
No candidate will stand for The Brexit Party after they announced they will not contest previously held by Conservatives.
If you wish to vote you can register here by 11:59pm on Tuesday, November 26.
The polling stations for the Windsor constituency have also been confirmed. See below for the full list:
All Saints Church Hall, London Road, Ascot Heath, Ascot, SL5 8DQ 1
South Ascot Church Hall, Church Road, South Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 9DP
Ascot District Day Centre (Chandler Centre), Bagshot Road, Sunninghill, Ascot, SL5 9PD
The Manor Youth Centre (The Manor Youth Centre, Hanover Way), Hanover Way, Windsor, SL4 5NW
The Spencer Denney Centre, Park Corner, Off Clewer Hill Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 4EB
A Mobile Unit at Gratton Drive, St Leonard's Hill, Windsor, SL4 4AL
Dedworth Middle School (Elsbury Suite), Smiths Lane, Windsor, SL4 5PE
Windsor Gospel Hall, Ruddlesway, Windsor, SL4 5SJ
Tinkers Lane Depot, Tinkers Lane, Dedworth, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 4LR
Clewer Green First School (conference to the side of school), Hatch Lane, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3RL
Kipling Court (The Communal Lounge), York Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3NX
Clewer Youth & Community Centre (Main Hall), 39A Parsonage Lane, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 5EW
Datchet Village Hall, Allen Way, Datchet, SL3 9HR
Champney Hall, Stanwell Road, Horton, SLOUGH, SL3 9PA
Wraysbury Village Hall, The Green, Wraysbury, STAINES, Middx, TW19 5NA
All Saints Church Hall, Frances Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3AJ
St Stephen's School Rooms, St. Stephen's Church, Vansittart Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 5EA
The Council Chamber, Eton Town Council, 102 High Street, Eton, Windsor, SL4 6AJ
Eton Wick Youth Centre, Eton Wick Road, Eton Wick, Windsor, SL4 6LT
The York Club, Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 2HT
Old Windsor Memorial Hall, Straight Road, Old Windsor, Windsor, SL4 2RN
Gardeners Hall, 213 St. Leonard's Road, Windsor, SL4 3DR
Cheapside Village Hall, Cheapside Road, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 7QH
Sunningdale Village Hall, Church Road, Sunningdale, ASCOT, SL5 0NJ
A mobile unit in Waitrose Carpark, The Rear of Waitrose, London Road, Sunningdale, Berkshire, SL5 0HD
Westfield Community Hall, Severn Crescent, Langley, Slough, SL3 8UX
Colnbrook Village Hall, Vicarage Way, Colnbrook, Slough, SL3 0JY
Pippins School, Raymond Close, Colnbrook, Slough, SL3 0PR
Binfield Memorial Hall, Terrace Road South, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 4DJ
Farley Wood Centre, Turnpike Road, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 1FW
Jennetts Park Community Centre (Meeting Room 1), 1 Tawny Owl Square, Jennetts Park, Bracknell, RG12 8EB
Newbold College, St Marks Road, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 4AN
Westmorland Park Pavillion, Westmorland Drive, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3QP
Whitegrove Youth and Community Centre (Main Hall), County Lane, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3JP
Brownlow Memorial Hall (The Main Hall), Newell Green, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 6AB
The Carnation Hall (The Meeting Room), Chavey Down Road, Winkfield Row, Bracknell, RG42 7PA
Warfield Park Community Hall, The Plateau, Warfield Park, Bracknell, RG42 3RH
Whitegrove Youth and Community Centre (Garden Room), County Lane, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3JP
The Carnation Hall (The Lounge), Chavey Down Road, Winkfield Row, Bracknell, RG42 7PA
North Ascot Community Centre, Fernbank Road, Ascot, SL5 6LA
St Martins Church Hall, Church Road, Chavey Down, Ascot, SL5 8RR
St Peter's Church, Hatchet Lane, Winkfield, Windsor, SL4 2EG
