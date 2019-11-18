SITE INDEX

    • Full list of Windsor general election candidates and polling stations revealed

    The candidates who will compete to be MP for Windsor in December’s general election have been announced.

    The election will take place on Thursday, December 12.

    Adam Afriyie, who has been Windsor’s MP for 14 years, will be standing again as the Conservative candidate.

    The Liberal Democrats have selected Julian Tisi as their candidate. He previously contested the seat in 2010 and 2017.

    Actor Fintan McKeown will stand for The Green Party.

    Peter Shearman will stand the Labour Party again after previously standing in the 2017 General Election.

    No candidate will stand for The Brexit Party after they announced they will not contest previously held by Conservatives.

    If you wish to vote you can register here by 11:59pm on Tuesday, November 26.

    The polling stations for the Windsor constituency have also been confirmed. See below for the full list:

    All Saints Church Hall, London Road, Ascot Heath, Ascot, SL5 8DQ 1

    South Ascot Church Hall, Church Road, South Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 9DP

    Ascot District Day Centre (Chandler Centre), Bagshot Road, Sunninghill, Ascot, SL5 9PD

    The Manor Youth Centre (The Manor Youth Centre, Hanover Way), Hanover Way, Windsor, SL4 5NW

    The Spencer Denney Centre, Park Corner, Off Clewer Hill Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 4EB

    A Mobile Unit at Gratton Drive, St Leonard's Hill, Windsor, SL4 4AL

    Dedworth Middle School (Elsbury Suite), Smiths Lane, Windsor, SL4 5PE

    Windsor Gospel Hall, Ruddlesway, Windsor, SL4 5SJ

    Tinkers Lane Depot, Tinkers Lane, Dedworth, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 4LR

    Clewer Green First School (conference to the side of school), Hatch Lane, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3RL

    Kipling Court (The Communal Lounge), York Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3NX

    Clewer Youth & Community Centre (Main Hall), 39A Parsonage Lane, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 5EW

    Datchet Village Hall, Allen Way, Datchet, SL3 9HR

    Champney Hall, Stanwell Road, Horton, SLOUGH, SL3 9PA

    Wraysbury Village Hall, The Green, Wraysbury, STAINES, Middx, TW19 5NA

    All Saints Church Hall, Frances Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3AJ

    St Stephen's School Rooms, St. Stephen's Church, Vansittart Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 5EA

    The Council Chamber, Eton Town Council, 102 High Street, Eton, Windsor, SL4 6AJ

    Eton Wick Youth Centre, Eton Wick Road, Eton Wick, Windsor, SL4 6LT

    The York Club, Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 2HT

    Old Windsor Memorial Hall, Straight Road, Old Windsor, Windsor, SL4 2RN

    Gardeners Hall, 213 St. Leonard's Road, Windsor, SL4 3DR

    Cheapside Village Hall, Cheapside Road, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 7QH

    Sunningdale Village Hall, Church Road, Sunningdale, ASCOT, SL5 0NJ

    A mobile unit in Waitrose Carpark, The Rear of Waitrose, London Road, Sunningdale, Berkshire, SL5 0HD

    Westfield Community Hall, Severn Crescent, Langley, Slough, SL3 8UX

    Colnbrook Village Hall, Vicarage Way, Colnbrook, Slough, SL3 0JY

    Pippins School, Raymond Close, Colnbrook, Slough, SL3 0PR

    Binfield Memorial Hall, Terrace Road South, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 4DJ

    Farley Wood Centre, Turnpike Road, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 1FW

    Jennetts Park Community Centre (Meeting Room 1), 1 Tawny Owl Square, Jennetts Park, Bracknell, RG12 8EB

    Newbold College, St Marks Road, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 4AN

    Westmorland Park Pavillion, Westmorland Drive, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3QP

    Whitegrove Youth and Community Centre (Main Hall), County Lane, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3JP

    Brownlow Memorial Hall (The Main Hall), Newell Green, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 6AB

    The Carnation Hall (The Meeting Room), Chavey Down Road, Winkfield Row, Bracknell, RG42 7PA

    Warfield Park Community Hall, The Plateau, Warfield Park, Bracknell, RG42 3RH

    Whitegrove Youth and Community Centre (Garden Room), County Lane, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3JP

    The Carnation Hall (The Lounge), Chavey Down Road, Winkfield Row, Bracknell, RG42 7PA

    North Ascot Community Centre, Fernbank Road, Ascot, SL5 6LA

    St Martins Church Hall, Church Road, Chavey Down, Ascot, SL5 8RR

    St Peter's Church, Hatchet Lane, Winkfield, Windsor, SL4 2EG

