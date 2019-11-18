Full list of Windsor general election candidates and polling stations revealed

The candidates who will compete to be MP for Windsor in December’s general election have been announced.

The election will take place on Thursday, December 12.

Adam Afriyie, who has been Windsor’s MP for 14 years, will be standing again as the Conservative candidate.

The Liberal Democrats have selected Julian Tisi as their candidate. He previously contested the seat in 2010 and 2017.

Actor Fintan McKeown will stand for The Green Party.

Peter Shearman will stand the Labour Party again after previously standing in the 2017 General Election.

No candidate will stand for The Brexit Party after they announced they will not contest previously held by Conservatives.

If you wish to vote you can register here by 11:59pm on Tuesday, November 26.

The polling stations for the Windsor constituency have also been confirmed. See below for the full list:

All Saints Church Hall, London Road, Ascot Heath, Ascot, SL5 8DQ 1

South Ascot Church Hall, Church Road, South Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 9DP

Ascot District Day Centre (Chandler Centre), Bagshot Road, Sunninghill, Ascot, SL5 9PD

The Manor Youth Centre (The Manor Youth Centre, Hanover Way), Hanover Way, Windsor, SL4 5NW

The Spencer Denney Centre, Park Corner, Off Clewer Hill Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 4EB

A Mobile Unit at Gratton Drive, St Leonard's Hill, Windsor, SL4 4AL

Dedworth Middle School (Elsbury Suite), Smiths Lane, Windsor, SL4 5PE

Windsor Gospel Hall, Ruddlesway, Windsor, SL4 5SJ

Tinkers Lane Depot, Tinkers Lane, Dedworth, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 4LR

Clewer Green First School (conference to the side of school), Hatch Lane, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3RL

Kipling Court (The Communal Lounge), York Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3NX

Clewer Youth & Community Centre (Main Hall), 39A Parsonage Lane, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 5EW

Datchet Village Hall, Allen Way, Datchet, SL3 9HR

Champney Hall, Stanwell Road, Horton, SLOUGH, SL3 9PA

Wraysbury Village Hall, The Green, Wraysbury, STAINES, Middx, TW19 5NA

All Saints Church Hall, Frances Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 3AJ

St Stephen's School Rooms, St. Stephen's Church, Vansittart Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 5EA

The Council Chamber, Eton Town Council, 102 High Street, Eton, Windsor, SL4 6AJ

Eton Wick Youth Centre, Eton Wick Road, Eton Wick, Windsor, SL4 6LT

The York Club, Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 2HT

Old Windsor Memorial Hall, Straight Road, Old Windsor, Windsor, SL4 2RN

Gardeners Hall, 213 St. Leonard's Road, Windsor, SL4 3DR

Cheapside Village Hall, Cheapside Road, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 7QH

Sunningdale Village Hall, Church Road, Sunningdale, ASCOT, SL5 0NJ

A mobile unit in Waitrose Carpark, The Rear of Waitrose, London Road, Sunningdale, Berkshire, SL5 0HD

Westfield Community Hall, Severn Crescent, Langley, Slough, SL3 8UX

Colnbrook Village Hall, Vicarage Way, Colnbrook, Slough, SL3 0JY

Pippins School, Raymond Close, Colnbrook, Slough, SL3 0PR

Binfield Memorial Hall, Terrace Road South, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 4DJ

Farley Wood Centre, Turnpike Road, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 1FW

Jennetts Park Community Centre (Meeting Room 1), 1 Tawny Owl Square, Jennetts Park, Bracknell, RG12 8EB

Newbold College, St Marks Road, Binfield, Bracknell, RG42 4AN

Westmorland Park Pavillion, Westmorland Drive, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3QP

Whitegrove Youth and Community Centre (Main Hall), County Lane, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3JP

Brownlow Memorial Hall (The Main Hall), Newell Green, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 6AB

The Carnation Hall (The Meeting Room), Chavey Down Road, Winkfield Row, Bracknell, RG42 7PA

Warfield Park Community Hall, The Plateau, Warfield Park, Bracknell, RG42 3RH

Whitegrove Youth and Community Centre (Garden Room), County Lane, Warfield, Bracknell, RG42 3JP

The Carnation Hall (The Lounge), Chavey Down Road, Winkfield Row, Bracknell, RG42 7PA

North Ascot Community Centre, Fernbank Road, Ascot, SL5 6LA

St Martins Church Hall, Church Road, Chavey Down, Ascot, SL5 8RR

St Peter's Church, Hatchet Lane, Winkfield, Windsor, SL4 2EG