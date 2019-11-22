CCTV appeal following incident of grievous bodily harm in Windsor

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a group of men officers want to speak to in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm in Windsor.

On Saturday, November 2 at about 2.30am the victim, a 27-year-old man, was in Windsor town centre with a woman when he was approached by a group who started a conversation with him.

The woman left the area and the victim was then assaulted, leaving him with a broken leg.

He required surgery on his injury but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Sergeant Kris Lovell, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the men pictured may have crucial information that could assist my investigation.

“I am appealing to anybody who recognises any of the men in the images to contact 101, quoting reference number 43190345868.

“If you are one of the men pictured, please get in touch with us.

“I am also appealing to the woman that was initially with the victim to get in touch. She left the scene before the victim was injured, but I believe she may have important information.

“This woman was wearing a light coloured top with dark jeans.

“If you believe you were with the victim in the lead up to this incident, please get in touch.”

Call 101 with any information or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.