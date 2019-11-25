South Western Railway publishes weekday timetable ahead of RMT strikes in December

South Western Railway (SWR) has published its weekday strike timetable to “keep customers moving during the unnecessary RMT strike action.”

Earlier this month the union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) announced 27 days of strike action in December and the New Year as part of a long-running dispute over train guards.

SWR has previously announced the promise that they will keep a guard on every train in a safety critical role to help customers and said the strike action is unnecessary.

A spokesperson from SWR said: "We know this strike will make travelling more difficult and services will be busier than normal. We share your frustration and want you to know we’re doing everything possible to keep customers moving during this unnecessary RMT strike action.”

The RMT has informed SWR they will not be striking on December 12 due to the general election and an amended timetable will be available that day because the prolonged nature of the strike means it is not possible to provide trains and crews in the correct locations to operate a normal timetable.

The SWR spokesperson added: “We plan to run more than half of our normal Monday-Friday services and will provide longer trains in order to increase capacity wherever possible. Customers can expect a similar number of peak services to previous strikes. However, they should be aware that last services will be earlier than normal.

“Our train planners are now working hard on the weekend and festive period timetables. Details will be updated on our website and via @SW_Help.”

Customers are encouraged to check southwesternrailway.com/strike for the latest information.