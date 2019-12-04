Police appeal to find rough sleeper last seen in November

SITE INDEX

    Police appeal to find homeless man last seen in November

    Tony Williams

    Police are searching for a rough sleeper who was last seen on November 30 on Eton Bridge at 12.30am. 

    Tony Williams, aged 45, sleeps rough around Windsor and Slough.

    He has been described by the police as of medium build with blue eyes, facial stubble and was last seen wearing a brown/black jacket with distinctive orange sleeves. He was wearing blue jeans and New Balance grey trainers. 

    Call 101 quoting reference number 43190374767 if you have any information.

