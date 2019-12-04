Fairmont Windsor Park hotel opening in 2020

Fairmont Windsor Park hotel will open in The Great Park towards the end of 2020.

Hotel operators Accor and Arora Group announced the Fairmont hotel will be joining its portfolio of properties.

The hotel, which is undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment, will be located on the former site of the Savill Court Hotel and Spa adjacent to Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens.

“The signing of Fairmont Windsor Park with Arora Hotels reflects our expertise in the luxury segment and is an extremely exciting addition to our luxury portfolio in the UK,” Thomas Dubaere, COO at Accor Northern Europe said.

It will include 200 bedrooms and suites and a 2,500 square meter spa and wellness area featuring an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, treatment rooms, salt room and Japanese foot spa.

Surinder Arora, founder and chairman of Arora Group, added: “This is so much more than a hotel – the dining options, stunning spa facilities and event spaces on offer, all set in this beautiful country location, make it an unmissable experience.

“We are so proud to be opening in Windsor and to have the Fairmont brand added to our portfolio.”

It will be the third Fairmont hotel in the UK alongside The Savoy in London and Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland.