Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing rough sleeper

Police are extremely 'concerned' over the welfare of a missing rough sleeper.

Tony Williams, 45, also known as Tony Smith, was last seen in Eton Bridge heading into Windsor town centre at about 12.50am on Saturday, November 30.

He is white, of medium build, 5ft 8ins, with dark brown hair, a short beard and moustache.

The force has released a CCTV image of Tony in Thames Street, Windsor, which was taken at 8.24pm on Friday, November 29.

Tony is known to frequent Windsor town centre, Windsor Baptist Church and Holy Trinity Church, both in Windsor, as well as Slough town centre.

When he was last seen he was wearing a brown gilet, an orange jumper or jacket and dark blue jeans.

Pictures have also been released of an orange hoodie and green gillet, similar to what Tony was wearing.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Alexandra Horne said: "Today we are releasing a new CCTV image of Tony which was captured in Thames Street, Windsor, at 8.24pm on Friday November 29.

"If anyone sees Tony or has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact police as soon as possible.

"It is very out of character for Tony to go missing, so we are becoming extremely concerned for his welfare.

"Tony, if you see this appeal then please make contact with the police.

"Anyone with information please call 101 quoting reference number 43190374767."