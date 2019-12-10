Legoland gives kids who share a name with a party leader free entry on Election Day

As schools across the country are closing on Thursday for the General Election, Legoland is offering children who share a name with one of the current party leaders free entry to the Legoland at Christmas event on Election Day.

Children named Boris, Jeremy, Joanne, Jonathan, Sian, Nicola, Nigel or Adam can get a special festive break completely free of charge.

A total of 26 rides and attractions will be open at the Christmas event including the LEGO Games Zone, LEGO City Driving School, Laser Raiders, the LEGO NINJAGO The Ride, Knights’ Quest and the Spinning Spider.

Legoland at Christmas is open to any child whose school is closed for Election Day and those who share a name with a political party leader in the running to become Prime Minister can go to the Ticket Office with either their passport or birth certificate to prove their identity.

To visit Father Christmas, tickets can be upgraded for £11 on the day, subject to availability.

The special Legoland at Christmas event runs until January 6.