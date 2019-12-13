CCTV images released following assault outside Windsor pub

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of four men it would like to speak to in connection with an assault outside a pub in Windsor town centre.

At about 11pm pm on Saturday, October 19 a group of men were involved in a ‘physical altercation’ with door staff at the King and Castle, in Thames Street.

The men then ran away through Alexandra Gardens and onto Alma Road.

The victims did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating Officer PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead Police Station said: “I am keen to identify the men in these images as I believe they may have information that could help our investigation.”

If you recognise these men or believe it could be you, call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190326099.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,