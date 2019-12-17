Aldi agrees deal to buy part of Wyevale Garden Centre site in Dedworth Road

The discount supermarket chain Aldi has agreed a deal to buy part of the Wyevale Garden Centre site in Dedworth Road.

The land, which is earmarked for 450 homes under the Borough Local Plan, was bought by Wates Developments in September last year.

Part of the site has been occupied by British Garden Centres on a rent-free basis since the sale but Wates said Aldi’s proposals could help deliver a ‘more certain future solution’.

Simon Knight, director of special projects for Wates Developments, said: “A more certain future solution is required and we believe that Aldi’s proposals for a new retail store has planning merit, will maintain local employment, and provide local consumers with an additional food store choice.

“Wates Developments remains strongly committed to the delivery of 450 much needed new homes on the remainder of the site, together with appropriate community facilities on adjacent land as part of the HA11 allocation within the submitted Local Plan."

Aldi said it plans to begin discussions with the Royal Borough about redeveloping the site before consulting with the local community.

Lee McCandless, property direction for Aldi Stores Limited: “A new store on Dedworth Road would represent a multi-million pound investment in the local area and would deliver increased competition, ultimately resulting in greater choice and lower prices for consumers.

“In addition, a new store would help to maintain employment on the site by providing up to 40 new full and part time employment opportunities,” he added.