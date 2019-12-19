Man in critical condition after being rescued from River Thames in Windsor

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from the River Thames in Windsor.

Emergency services were called by a member of the public to Barry Avenue at about 9:13am yesterday (Wednesday).

The man was rescued from the water in a 'life-threatening' condition and treated at the scene, before being taken to Wexham Park.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a 999 call at 09:13 yesterday morning [Wednesday] from a member of the public reporting that a male was in the River Thames in Barry Avenue, Windsor.

"We sent an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to the incident.

"He was rescued from the water in a life-threatening condition and following treatment at the scene, he was then taken by road in a critical condition to Wexham Park Hospital, with the air ambulance team travelling with the patient."

A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9:14am on Wednesday, December 18, we received a call to a report of a person in the water on Barry Avenue in Windsor.

"Two crews from Slough fire station were sent to the scene, alongside a specialist support vehicle from Maidenhead.

"A man had been rescued from the water before the crews arrived.

"They gave first aid before placing him in the care of South Central Ambulance Service. They were on the scene for around 25 minutes."