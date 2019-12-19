Man dies after being rescued from River Thames in Windsor

A man in his fifties has died after losing control of his vehicle and entering the River Thames in Windsor.

Emergency services were called by a member of the public to Barry Avenue at about 9:15am yesterday (Wednesday).

The man was rescued from the water and paramedics treated him at the scene.

He was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead there.

The incident was also attended by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: “At around 9.15am [on Wednesday] a vehicle has lost control and entered the water at the Promenade, Barry Avenue, Windsor.

“The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was rescued from the water.

“Paramedics treated the man in his fifties from Wokingham at the scene and he was taken to hospital.

“However sadly he was pronounced dead at hospital.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Update 14:53, December 19

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by police following a traffic incident in Windsor yesterday.

Sergeant Mark Gawthrop of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “Sadly following this incident a man has tragically died.

“Our thoughts remain with his family.

“At this time we are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner, but we are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information can go online or call 101 quoting reference 263 18/12/19”.