Three-car collision sees man released from vehicle on A332

A three-car collision on the Windsor and Eton relief road saw a man released from his car today (Friday).

Fire crews, the ambulance and police were called to the scene at about 3pm, where three vehicles were involved in a collision.

One trapped man was rescued from his car and suffered neck and back injuries. His vehicle was damaged 'quite extensively', firefighters said.

Two other people involved in the crash - a male and a female - were unharmed.

The incident was attended by three fire crews - two from Slough, and one arriving from Maidenhead. They were on the scene for about an hour.