Three-car collision sees man released from vehicle on A332

07:46PM, Friday 20 December 2019
A three-car collision on the Windsor and Eton relief road saw a man released from his car today (Friday).
Fire crews, the ambulance and police were called to the scene at about 3pm, where three vehicles were involved in a collision.
One trapped man was rescued from his car and suffered neck and back injuries. His vehicle was damaged 'quite extensively', firefighters said.
Two other people involved in the crash - a male and a female - were unharmed.
The incident was attended by three fire crews - two from Slough, and one arriving from Maidenhead. They were on the scene for about an hour.
