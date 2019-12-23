Firefighters called to two-car crash in Windsor Great Park

05:39PM, Monday 23 December 2019
Firefighters were called to a car crash in Windsor Great Park this afternoon.
Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations attended the scene in Sheet Street Road at about 4.15pm.
Two cars, a Nissan and a Range Rover, had collided.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with suspected back injuries.
The road was closed while the incident was dealt with but it has since reopened.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
Part of a site occupied by British Garden Centres in Dedworth Road has been acquired by Aldi Stores. Discussions will soon begin with the council to develop a new community discount food store.