    • Firefighters called to two-car crash in Windsor Great Park

    Firefighters were called to a car crash in Windsor Great Park this afternoon.

    Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations attended the scene in Sheet Street Road at about 4.15pm.

    Two cars, a Nissan and a Range Rover, had collided.

    The driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with suspected back injuries. 

    The road was closed while the incident was dealt with but it has since reopened.

