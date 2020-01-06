Tributes paid to Windsor man killed in car crash

The family of a 79-year-old man who died in a road traffic collision on the B383 Mounts Hill have paid tribute to him.

Victor Toner, from Windsor, was involved in a collision between an Audi A4 and a Suzuki Alto on Wednesday, December 18.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London but died on Wednesday, January 1.

In a statement released by police, his family said: “We are devastated at our loss, Vic was a much-loved dad, grandad, great grandad, best friend and uncle who will be sadly missed.

“Your help if you witnessed anything will be much appreciated”.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision.

The collision occurred in B383 Mounts Hill, between the junctions of Hatchet Lane and the roundabout junction with Windsor Road at 5.45pm on December 18.

Four occupants, two from each vehicle, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and were all taken to hospital.

Two occupants of the Suzuki have been discharged from hospital, while the passenger in the Audi driven by Victor remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigating officer, PC Phil Martin, of Roads Policing at Taplow police station, said: "I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which a man tragically lost his life.

"At this location and during rush hour I believe there would have been numerous other vehicles present so I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could help to contact police.

"I would also appeal for any other motorists with fitted dash cameras or similar, who were using the B383 road at this time or before, to please review the footage to see if it has captured anything significant.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43190395336. You can also make reports online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."