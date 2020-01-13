Rob Newman Philosophy Show: Work in Progress at The Old Court

11:19AM, Monday 13 January 2020
Rob Newman Philosophy Show: Work in Progress
In a world gone crazy, can philosophy help? Rob Newman attempts to piece together a philosophy for our troubled times by sifting through 3,000 years of thought: from Pythagoras to Artificial Intelligence by way of Pavlov’s dogs, Jane Goodall’s chimpanzees and Frankie Howerd’s trousers.
Catch Rob Newman as he tries out new material for the next series of his BBC Radio 4 stand-up philosophy show Total Eclipse of Descartes.
The Old Court
Friday, May 22
