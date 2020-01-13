SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 13
11 °C
Tue, 14
14 °C
Wed, 15
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Rob Newman Philosophy Show: Work in Progress at The Old Court

    Siobhan Newman

    Rob Newman Philosophy Show: Work in Progress at The Old Court

    Rob Newman Philosophy Show: Work in Progress

    In a world gone crazy, can philosophy help? Rob Newman attempts to piece together a philosophy for our troubled times by sifting through 3,000 years of thought: from Pythagoras to Artificial Intelligence by way of Pavlov’s dogs, Jane Goodall’s chimpanzees and Frankie Howerd’s trousers.

    Catch Rob Newman as he tries out new material for the next series of his BBC Radio 4 stand-up philosophy show Total Eclipse of Descartes.

    Rob Newman Philosophy Show: Work in Progress

    The Old Court

    Friday, May 22

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved