Police release CCTV images following Windsor shop theft

Police would like to speak to two men following a theft from a Windsor shop.

On Tuesday, at about 12.25pm, two men entered Cotswold Outdoor in Windsor Yards and stole two GoPro cameras from a glass cabinet.

The two men then left the town centre, heading in the direction of Ward Royal.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they believe have information on the incident.

Investigating officer PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe that these men may have vital information about this incident.

"If you witnessed this incident, or if you recognise the men in these images or believe it could be you, please get in touch. You can contact us using our online form or by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200016136.

"Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."