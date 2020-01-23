Age Concern Windsor appeals for more volunteers

A call for more volunteers has been made by a charity to help ‘put a smile on people’s faces’.

Age Concern Windsor hosts a regular day service from Tuesday to Friday, a coffee club and a monthly Sunday roast dinner for anyone over the age of 55.

The charity, which is based at the Spencer Denney Centre in Park Corner, has had to adapt the way it looks at volunteering over the past few years to ‘enable more people to give us a hand’.

Volunteers often work short periods which fit around their daily life, but as a result the charity is now looking for more people to help on a regular basis.

“Many of our clients really enjoy one-to-one attention, to chat, play games or to help them do a crossword and so we are trying to encourage as many people as we can to come along, even if it’s just for an hour,” said Rachel Harvey, chief officer at Age Concern Windsor.

“Our volunteers tell us that they enjoy coming. They like putting a smile on the people’s faces and having a laugh with them,” she added.

Roles for volunteers include serving refreshments, gardening, cooking, administration tasks and playing games and chatting with visitors.

“Many say they like helping out and it’s nice to find somewhere that doesn’t put them on a rota or ask them to turn up every week,” said Rachel.

“Volunteering doesn’t have to be a large amount of time but it makes all the difference to the people who come.

“They come to feel less alone, to have a laugh and remember their youth, family and enjoy living,” she added.

Email info@ageconcernwindsor.org.uk or call 01753 8606856 if you are interested in volunteering.