More than a Shelter opens to support rough sleepers over winter

Five churches in central Windsor are opening their doors to provide sanctuary to rough sleepers during the winter months.

More than a Shelter (MtaS) is a community project run by Windsor Christian Action, in which the churches and more than 200 volunteers have teamed up to offer a safe, warm overnight place of rest, a hot evening meal and a listening ear for homeless people in the Royal Borough.

MtaS opened its doors on Sunday and will run until Saturday, March 14.

A different church will be providing the venue for the shelter each night, and their guests will be referred by such organisations as Windsor Homeless Project, the community wardens, Street Angels, the police and the Royal Borough.

The project first ran last year and was supported by more than 160 volunteers over a six-week pilot project, helping 384 overnight guests and one dog – an average of 12 guests per night.

Yvonne Conroy, MtaS coordinator said: “We currently have enough beds and blankets and an amazing 200 volunteers, but we are looking for any local fund-raisers that may want to support the homeless during the winter period.

“The shelter has been made possible by the generous donations and grants received from the Shanly Foundation, Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, Prince Philip Trust Fund, Windsor Lions and Windsor Rotary Club.”

Email morethanashelter@outlook.com or visit www.windsorchristianaction.org/more-than-a-shelter