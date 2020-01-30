Appeal to find missing Windsor man

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help to find a man from Windsor who was last seen on Wednesday, January 15.

Ian Flitter, 32, was last seen at around 6pm in Windsor town centre.

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes, brown hair with sideburns and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey overcoat, scarf and gloves as well as carrying a backpack and a book.

Ian is known to frequent Windsor town centre, Eton Bridge, Maidenhead town centre, Reading and London Waterloo.

Investigating officer, PC Scott McSweeney, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Ian as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you see him, or know where he may be, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200024407.”