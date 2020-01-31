Legoland to open new roller coaster in March

The world’s first Duplo roller coaster will be unveiled at Legoland in March.

The theme park announced the launch of the new ride on Thursday.

A certificate of lawfulness to permit the ride, which will be located in the Duplo Valley area of the park, was issued by the council in October last year.

The Duplo Dino Coaster is designed for children aged two to five years old to get their first taste of a roller coaster experience.

It will take riders on a journey through the supersized Duplo dinosaur models set among a backdrop of palm trees.

Duplo Valley is known as the theme park’s ‘toddler wonderland’ and families can now get a Adult and Toddler Annual Pass.

Launched alongside the new ride, the pass costs £49 and allows families with toddlers to visit on weekdays during term time with 10 per cent discounts in shops and 20 per cent discount in restaurants.

The Duplo Dino Coaster will open on Saturday, March 14.

Visit https://www.legoland.co.uk/tickets-and-passes/annual-passes/legoland-annual-passes/ for more information about the toddler pass.