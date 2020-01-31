Timberland is second shop to close in Windsor Yards this year

Clothing brand Timberland has closed its store in Windsor Yards.

The company announced earlier this month that 12 of its stores with franchise partner 73 Retail would close across the country due to ‘tough market conditions’.

The franchise partner, 73 Retail, went into CVA (company voluntary arrangements) in November.

A spokesman from Timberland said: “Timberland remains committed and will continue to invest in the UK market, as the opening of the new flagship store in Carnaby Street, London, last November has demonstrated.

“Other stores across the country will be refitted following the company’s new brand purpose of providing more sustainable products and greener retail environments.”

This is the second shop to close its doors in the shopping centre this year. Lakeland closed on Saturday, January 18.