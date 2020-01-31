SITE INDEX

    • Windsor Lions gives £40,000 to charity at awards night

    Lions Club of Windsor awards evening

    Thousands of pounds were gifted to charities and groups at the Lions Club of Windsor awards evening held on Friday, January 24.

    Representatives from various charities and good causes gathered at Windsor Guildhall for the annual event hosted by the club.

    Almost £40,000 was given away on the night with recipients including the Baby Bank, the British Disabled Waterski and Wakeboards Association, SportsAble based in Maidenhead, The Swan at Clewer project and Riding for the Disabled.

    Scouts, guides and schools also received donations which were presented to them by the five winners of the club’s third annual Lion’s Den competition.

    Judy Hill, president of Windsor Lions, said: “It’s a wonderful event in a spectacular setting and to review another very successful year where we contribute so much to our community makes us all very proud to be Windsor Lions.”

    All of the money donated at the awards evening was raised during the club’s horse ride which took place in Windsor Great Park in September and October’s Swimathon at Windsor Leisure Centre.

