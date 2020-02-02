New CCTV images of missing Windsor man released

Thames Valley Police has released new CCTV images of a man who is missing from Windsor.

The images of Ian Flitter, 32, were taken on Tuesday, January 14 at about 12.55pm, outside East Berkshire College in Windsor.

Ian is white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes, brown hair with sideburns and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey overcoat, scarf and gloves as well as carrying a backpack and a book.

Ian is known to frequent Windsor town centre, Eton Bridge, Maidenhead town centre, Reading and London Waterloo.

Searches for Ian are ongoing and Thames Valley Police is being assisted by Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

If you think you have seen Ian, or have any information which could help us find him, please call the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200024407.