Man sentenced for drink driving in Windsor

A man has been sentenced for drink driving in Windsor.

Krishanthan Rajeswaran, 24, of Lyons Park Avenue, Wembley pleaded guilty to one count of driving a vehicle when alcohol level above the limit at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

At the same hearing Rajeswaran was disqualified from driving for one year and five months and fined £450 and ordered to pay £130 costs.

On Saturday, January 18 officers stopped Rajeswaran after noticing that a headlight was out on his car.

On providing a roadside breath test, he was found to be over the legal limit and was subsequently arrested.

When tested again at the police station, Rajeswaran was found to be over twice the drink drive limit.

Investigating officer, PC Rasa Martisiute, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Rajeswaran’s actions were reckless and it is lucky that he was not involved in a road traffic collision.

“Drink driving can have devastating consequences and we work tirelessly to bring to justice those who think it is acceptable to consume alcohol and get behind the wheel, putting the lives of other road users in danger.

“Our message is simple – it is not worth the risk.”