People to Places will soon celebrate its one millionth trip

People to Places has been supporting residents with mobility problems for more than 30 years and, next month, the organisation will celebrate its one millionth trip since its launch in 1989.

The company was founded by Rev Peter Hudson when he was the minister at the High Street Methodist Church in Maidenhead.

After noticing some of his congregation were not turning up for the Sunday service, he realised it was because they were struggling to access appropriate transport to accommodate their mobility needs.

He pulled together a team of community leaders and they raised funds to create People to Places.

Last year, the organisation celebrated its 30th anniver-sary and, next month, it will be marking a new milestone – its one millionth trip.

“We have some outstanding team members, some of whom will be cele-brating their long service with us and without the hard work and dedication of our team, both past and present, we could not have delivered the journeys we have so far,” said Jaimee Grimes, marketing and impact co-ordinator at People to Places.

I joined the team on a sunny Tuesday morning as they transported people to various social and sports clubs they would otherwise be unable to attend.

“To our members we are more than just a community transport company, we are a community,” said Jaimee.

“Our staff and volunteers go the extra mile to ensure everyone with mobility needs has the best and most comfortable journey possible.”

One driver, Glen Canty, has been working for People to Places for almost 20 years and during that time he has developed a friendship with residents, including 86-year-old Grace, who visits the adult day centre Elizabeth House in Cookham every week.

“One of the most humbling things I see, day in, day out, is the phenomenal dedication and commitment from our people to provide the best possible service we can day after day,” said Peter Haley, People to Places CEO.

As we approached midday, we pick up a couple who have been attending sessions at SportsAble, a charity in Maidenhead which gets disabled people involved in sports, for the last few years.

“We have three key mobility services that we offer at People to Places and these can be accessed by RBWM residents who are unable to use public transport due to disability, illness, vulnerability or social isolation,” said Jaimee.

As the morning drew to a close we were joined by six residents on their way to a lunch club, a weekly activity that sees the group bond over guessing what meal they’ll be served and updating on each other’s lives.

Jaimee smiled as she said, this is so much more than a bus service.