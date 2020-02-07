SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to stairwell blaze at Windsor Yards

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters extinguished a small fire in Windsor Yards last night.

    Crews from Slough and Langley were called to the shopping centre in Windsor town centre at about 6pm.

    A blaze had broken out in a stairwell leading down to the loading bay beneath the shopping centre.

    Firefighters spent more than an hour at the scene dousing the flames and ventilating the shops above.

    It is believed the blaze started after paper and cardboard were accidentally set on fire by a discarded cigarette.

    Nobody was injured in the incident.

