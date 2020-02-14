Windsor Great Park closed this weekend due to Storm Dennis

11:17AM, Friday 14 February 2020
Photo by Holeysocksart
Windsor Great Park will be closed this weekend due to Storm Dennis.
The Savill Garden and Virginia Water Pavilion and connecting car parks will be open as usual on Saturday. All other car parks will be closed.
On Sunday Windsor Great Park will be closed alongside all access gates, car parks, the Savill building and Virginia Water Pavilion.
This is due to a storm weather warning issued by the Met Office.
