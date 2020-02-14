SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 14
12 °C
Sat, 15
13 °C
Sun, 16
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Windsor Great Park closed this weekend due to Storm Dennis

    Storm Dennis to bring more wind and rain to the south

    Photo by Holeysocksart

    Windsor Great Park will be closed this weekend due to Storm Dennis.

    The Savill Garden and Virginia Water Pavilion and connecting car parks will be open as usual on Saturday. All other car parks will be closed.

    On Sunday Windsor Great Park will be closed alongside all access gates, car parks, the Savill building and Virginia Water Pavilion.

    This is due to a storm weather warning issued by the Met Office.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved