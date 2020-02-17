Windsor born DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall dies at 56

Windsor-born DJ Andrew Weatherall has died aged 56 from a pulmonary embolism.

The musician rose to fame during the acid house movement of the 1980s and worked with the likes of Primal Scream and New Order.

He produced the 1991 Primal Scream album Screamadelica which won the band its first Mercury prize.

In a statement his management said: “We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.

“The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

“His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts.”