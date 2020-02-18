SITE INDEX

    • Topshop in Windsor Yards to remain open for another month

    Topshop in Windsor Yards has announced it will remain open until April.

    Earlier this month the Express reported both Topshop and New Look, which have been in the town since 2007, will close.

    A final clearance sale at the Topshop clothing store was due to end on Wednesday, March 4.

    The sale, which includes 70 per cent discounts on items, will now close on Saturday, April 4.

    New Look in Windsor Yards is still due to close on Monday, March 9.

