Campaigners secure legal victory over Heathrow third runway

Campaigners, including the Royal Borough council, have secured a major victory in their fight against the Government's support for the proposed Heathrow third runway.

A judgement released by the Court of Appeal this morning found that the designation of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) by the Secretary of State for Transport in June 2018, setting out the Government's support for a third runway, was unlawful.

The court found that it failed to take into account the Government's commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

It decided 'the appropriate remedy is a declaration, the effect of which will be to declare the designation decision

unlawful and to prevent the ANPS from having any legal effect unless and until the Secretary of State has undertaken a review of it in accordance with the relevant statutory provisions'.

A decision summary makes clear that judges 'have not decided, and could not decide, that there will be no third runway at Heathrow' but that the Government will have the opportunity to reconsider the ANPS 'in accordance with the clear statutory requirements that Parliament has imposed'.

The decision follows an appeal last year, brought by a coalition of councils, including the Royal Borough, and environmental groups against a decision not to grant a judicial review into the Government’s choice to support a third runway.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “The Court of Appeal dismissed all appeals against the government - including on 'noise' and 'air quality' - apart from one which is eminently fixable.

"We will appeal to the Supreme Court on this one issue and are confident that we will be successful. In the meantime, we are ready to work with the Government to fix the issue that the court has raised.

"Heathrow has taken a lead in getting the UK aviation sector to commit to a plan to get to Net Zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Accord.

"Expanding Heathrow, Britain’s biggest port and only hub, is essential to achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of Global Britain. We will get it done the right way, without jeopardising the planet’s future. Let’s get Heathrow done."

The judgement said the Government has not sought permission to appeal the decision.

The Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.

1.48pm:

We are still waiting to hear a response from the Royal Borough...

12:45pm:

Malcolm Beer, chairman of the local authorities aircraft noise council, believes ‘human health seems to have been totally disregarded’ and said Heathrow’s expansion plans are entirely about ‘economic development’ and does not take into account the wellbeing of residents near the airport.

12.20pm:

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, who was not in the post when the ANPS decision was made, has confirmed the Government will not appeal the judgement.

Airport expansion is core to boosting global connectivity. We also take seriously our commitment to the environment. This Govt won't appeal today's judgement given our manifesto makes clear any #Heathrow expansion will be industry led. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 27, 2020

11.13am:

Friends of the Earth was one of the groups involved in the challenge.

Will Rundle, head of legal for the environmental campaign group, said: “This judgment has exciting wider implications for keeping climate change at the heart of all planning decisions.

"It’s time for developers and public authorities to be held to account when it comes to the climate impact of their damaging developments.”

11.04am:

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie has reacted to the news