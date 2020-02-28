SITE INDEX

    • Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not trademark Sussex Royal brand

    Photo credit: Emma Sheppard

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will drop the term ‘royal’ when they begin their new role in the spring.

    The couple released further details on their website at the weekend following their decision earlier this year to ‘step back’ from royal duties.

    The website states: “Given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal’.”

    It adds: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs in Spring 2020.”

    Following this decision the Duke and Duchess have withdrawn applications to trademark the Sussex Royal brand.

