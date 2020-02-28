Woman accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old boy tells court he raped her

A Windsor woman accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy has claimed in court she was raped by him.



Leah Cordice, 20, has denied five counts of sexual activity with a child.



Appearing at a trial at Reading Crown Court today (Friday), Cordice faced accusations that she ‘fancied’ the boy when she was 17 years old and that the pair had consensual sex on multiple occasions.



Cordice claimed that she was raped at least five times by the alleged victim while she was 17 and 18 years old.



While under cross-examination from the prosecutor Grace Ong, the defendant described the first alleged incident, which took place in December 2016.



She said: “I froze, I told him to get off me, I told him to stop and he didn't listen, the more he wanted it the more irritated and stronger he got.



“I went into shock, I was already scared of [the alleged victim]. I have always been uncomfortable around him.”



Cordice, a nursery worker, was in a relationship at the time and is now married. The court was told how DNA analysis provided ‘extremely strong’ evidence that the alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the father of her child.



The jury was then shown WhatsApp messages taken from the defendant’s phone in April 2018. According to Cordice, she had been raped four or five times by the alleged victim by this point.



In one of the messages, she describes the alleged victim’s Whatsapp profile picture as ‘cute’.



In another, she asks the alleged victim: “We not friends?”

When he replies ‘what?’, she continues: “You don’t talk to me. We are friends.”



After reading out the messages, Ms Ong said: “This is you trying to talk to [alleged victim], you don’t understand why he’s not being friendly to you.



“This kind of behaviour is not what you expect from someone that has been raped.”



Cordice claimed she did not remember sending the messages. When asked why she would attempt to be friendly with her rapist, she said: “Maybe things would go back to like they were before it happened.”



The trial continues.