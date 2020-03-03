SITE INDEX

    • Windsor Castle to host storytelling sessions for World Book Day

    Windsor Castle (Ref:126567-2)

    Lose yourself in the Royal Library’s expansive collection of children’s literature in celebration of World Book Day.

    Windsor Castle is inviting residents to join professional storyteller Olivia Armstrong as she delves into classic tales from Alice in Wonderland to the fairy tales of Hans Christian Anderson and the Brothers Grimm.

    The event will take place in the Waterloo Chamber of Windsor Castle on Saturday, March 7 with storytelling sessions at 11:30am, 1:30pm and 2:30pm.

    The Royal Library collection contains more than 200,000 items.

    Visit www.rct.uk/ event/royal-storytime-world-book-day-events-03-2020#/ to book a place.

