Windsor Lions offer ‘lifesaving’ prostate cancer blood test

Men are being urged to register for a free prostate cancer blood test at Windsor Racecourse hosted by the Lions Club of Windsor.

“Prostate cancer is now the most common form of cancer in the UK,” said Diane Purchase from Windsor Lions Club.

Windsor Lions have previously hosted three Prostate Cancer Awareness Events and tested nearly 2000 men.

“It’s a very simple test and only takes a few minutes, yet it could potentially save your life,” Diane added.

This year the event is being financially supported by Savills Estate Agents and the Shanly Foundation.

The Prostate Cancer Awareness Event will take place between 4pm-8pm at Windsor Rcaecourse on Thursday, April 23.

“It’s very important for men to go online, book an appointment and bring their form with them on the day,” said Diane.

Visit http://www.windsorlions.co.uk/welfare-projects/prostate-awareness-and-check/ to book online.