South Western Railway train strikes have been suspended

Train strikes which were due to take place next week have now been suspended.

The national union of Rail, Martime and Transport workers (RMT) announced today (Tuesday) that they have called off the strikes ‘in good faith’ to allow further talks on Friday.

The strikes were due to take place next week from 10am on Monday until 9:59am on Tuesday and 10am on Thursday until 9:59am Friday.

The RMT have instructed SWR guards, commercial guards and train driver members to work as usual on the above dates.

South Western Railway (SWR) have said they are ‘pleased’ the strikes have been suspended and hope to find a solution to ‘bring a permanent end to this dispute for everyone’s sake.’

A spokesperson from SWR said: "We are now working hard to reinstate the full timetable for next week."