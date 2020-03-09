Instagram canine stars meet Legoland’s new mascot

Instagram’s most famous pooches visited Legoland on Wednesday, February 26 to welcome the themepark’s new arrival, Dexter the Dog.

Marcel the Corgi, who has 129,000 followers on her @lecorgi Instagram account, showed Legoland’s new official character how to pose like a social media star.

“One of Dexter’s most important jobs will be posing for selfies and creating magical moments for families, so we’re thankful to all the dogs who shared their canine expertise to help get Dexter ‘dogfluencer’ ready,” said Legoland’s social media manager Amy Loudon.

Marcel was joined by fellow Instagram stars, Hugo and Huxley the Golden Retrievers, Hendrix and Luna the Pointers and French Bulldogs Herbie and Dave.

The pooches showed Dexter the skills he will need for his own Instagram account, @official_dexterthedog, to build his following.

Guests will be greeted by Dexter as they explore the new pre-school haven Duplo Valley which opens to the public on Saturday, March 14.