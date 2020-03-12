Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society host summer show launch party

More than 100 residents enjoyed a ‘wonderful evening’ at the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society’s summer show launch party on Wednesday, February 26.

The guest list included David Emanuel, the co-designer of Princess Diana’s wedding dress, and ‘Cake King’ Michael Marriott – who will craft a rose-inspired cake for the show on Saturday, July 18.

“It was a wonderful evening with members and guests coming together to be inspired by exceptional speakers and sparking excitement for the Royal Windsor Summer Show,” said show manager Alex Denman.

They were joined by a Sir Winston Churchill look-a-like who announced the show will celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE day with an interactive children’s marquee.

The party at the York Club in Windsor Great Park revealed ‘exciting plans’ for the 115th summer show, including a rose garden to be created by Michael Marriott for the event.