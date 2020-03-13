SITE INDEX

    • Savill Building in Windsor Great Park closes after suspected coronavirus cases 

    Adrian Williams

    The Savill Building in Windsor Great Park will be closed this weekend following three possible cases of coronavirus.

    Staff at the park became aware that three individuals showing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 attended the site today (Friday).

    A statement released by Windsor Great Park said: "Whilst these are not confirmed cases, we feel that this is a prudent step that prioritises the health and wellbeing of our employees and visitors."

    Over the weekend, staff at the park will be conducting a deep clean inside the Savill building. The rest of Windsor Great Park will remain open as usual throughout.

    The Park intends to reopen the Savill building on Monday, March 16. Further updates will be provided on the park’s website and social media channels.

