The Savill Garden to close due to Government advice on coronavirus

Windsor Great Park has closed the Savill Garden and the Savill Building until further notice.

The announcement came after the Prime Minister’s press conference yesterday (Monday) where he advised everyone to stop ‘non-essential contact’ with others to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Access to the indoor seated café area at Virginia Water Pavilion will also be suspended.

A spokesperson for Windsor Great Park said: “While we recognise that many of our members and visitors will be disappointed at this news, we hope you understand that the safety of our employees, members and visitors remains our first priority.

“We will offer take-away catering facilities through mobile kiosks within the Park. Alternative toilets are available at Virginia Water Pavilion and the Valley Gardens, with additional hygiene measures in place.”

Windsor Great Park have said they will monitor the Government’s public health guidance closely and will keep members and visitors updated via its website and social media channels.

All car parks and the rest of Windsor Great Park will remain open as usual.