The Queen cancels a number of events due to coronavirus

A number of events in the Queen’s diary have been cancelled as the country attempts to suppress the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace today (Tuesday), it was revealed that ‘for practical reasons in the current circumstances,’ the Queen will move to Windsor Castle on Thursday and is likely to remain at the Royal residence until after the Easter period.

Buckingham Palace said: “In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed.”

The annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on April 9 will not go ahead and three gardens parties, hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in May, have also been cancelled and guests have been asked to attend in 2021.