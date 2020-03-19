Windsor Castle to close this weekend to help stop the spread of coronavirus

Windsor Castle will close to visitors from Saturday to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Yesterday (Wednesday) evening the Royal Collection Trust announced that Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews, the Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh and all the Royal Collection Trust shops will temporarily close.

The news comes after it was revealed the Queen will move to Windsor Castle today (Thursday) and is likely to remain at the Royal residence until after Easter.

The annual Maundy Service, which takes place at St George’s Chapel on April 9, has been cancelled.

Ticket sales for visits from March 21 until May 1 will be halted, and anyone who has booked to visit between those dates will automatically be refunded.

The Royal Collection Trust said: “As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we are unable to confirm a date on which the Palaces, Galleries and shops will reopen, but will monitor Government and Public Health England advice.”