Royal Windsor Horse Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The Royal Windsor Horse Show has been cancelled.

The annual event which takes place in the grounds of Windsor Great Park was due to be held from May 13-17.

Simon Brooks-Ward, show director, said: "Following government guidelines announced on Monday 16 March 2020, stating that mass gatherings will not be supported by emergency services and recent announcements regarding social distancing, it is with enormous regret that we have to reluctantly taken the decision to cancel Royal Windsor Horse Show, Royal Windsor Endurance and The Edwardian Pageant.

"The health of the competitors, tradestand holders, sponsors, officials, volunteers and visiting public is our top priority. We would like to thank everyone associated with the event for their continued support, and we are already planning a bumper show in 2021 to compensate for this year's disappointment."