Queen sends message to the public as she arrives at Windsor Castle

The Queen sent a message of solidarity to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak as she arrived at Windsor Castle yesterday (Thursday) with Prince Philip.

This week the Government introduced stricter measures to suppress the spread of the virus including closing schools from this afternoon (Friday).

In a statement the Queen said: “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe.

“I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”