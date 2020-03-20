South Western Railway limits services to avoid non-essential travel

Train services will be reduced from Monday to support key workers while following the Government’s advice to avoid non-essential travel.

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced it will be operating a revised timetable to ‘reduce the spread of coronavirus.’

However, they ensured passengers they will still be able to transport ‘key workers.’

Mark Hopwood, South Western Railway's managing director, said: "With the Government advising people only to travel if it’s essential, and with some of our team needing to follow advice and self-isolate, running fewer trains means we can offer a more reliable timetable that still gets key workers, such as doctors and nurses, to and from work.”

SWR will reduce the number of its services from Monday to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

They will provide a reliable timetable for people who need to travel for work.

"It’s so important for this country that key workers are able to get to work and vital freight supplies can continue to be delivered, and we’re proud to be playing our part,” said John Halsall, Network Rail Southern Region managing director.

Passengers who need to travel are asked to check http://southwesternrailway.com/coronavirus, nationalrail.co.uk or @SW_Help for the latest updates.