Legoland to close to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Legoland has announced that it will close from 5pm today (Friday) as a precautionary measure.

The theme park, which opened to the public on Sunday, made the ‘very difficult decision’ to shut its doors following recent updates from the Government to avoid mass gathering in attempts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The resort said: “The health and wellbeing of our employees and guests is always our priority and we believe that this is the right decision to continue to protect everyone.”

The Legoland Hotel remains open to guests and updates will be posted on its website https://www.legolandholidays.co.uk/legoland-windsor-hotels/legoland-resort-hotel.html