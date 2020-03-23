Pair jailed for aggravated burglary in Windsor

Two men who entered a property in Windsor armed with weapons and stole cash have been jailed.

Aaron Farrar, 30, of no fixed abode, and Mohamed Osman, 24, of Fleming Road, Southall, were both sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

At 2.50am on March 13, 2018, both Farrah and Osman entered a property in Stuarts Way, Windsor.

The pair were both armed with weapons and threatened the victim. They then stole cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers arrested Osman an hour after the offence, and Farrar seven days later.

Both men denied a charge but were both found guilty by a jury following a five day trial at the same court on February 28.

Farrar was jailed for nine years and six months, with Osman sentenced to nine years and two months in prison

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Jamieson, of Force CID based at Maidenhead, said: “I am pleased with the sentences handed to Farrar and Osman, as it reflects the seriousness with which these offences are dealt with both by police and the courts.

“Farrar and Osman entered a property in Windsor, armed, and threatened the victim. I am thankful that the victim did not sustain injuries.

“It was however a terrifying incident and I would like to thank and commend the bravery and dignity of the victim throughout this process.

“Farrar and Osman will now serve lengthy prison sentences during which they can reflect on this incident. Both men are a clear danger to the public.

“I would like to reassure the public that incidents such as aggravated burglary will always be investigated thoroughly, and anyone wishing to participate in such activities will be pursued and brought to justice.”