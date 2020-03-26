Suspected drug dealer arrested in Windsor

A suspected drug dealer was arrested on Bath Island, Windsor, yesterday (Wednesday).



The officers were alerted to his suspicious behaviour by members of the public, and when they arrived on the scene, were further tipped off by the man’s appearance.



Given recent Government advice to stay indoors, the police immediately saw that the man was overdressed for exercising or ‘essential business’.



He was wearing three T-shirts, a jumper, a hooded top and a thick hooded jacket, and two pairs of tracksuit bottoms.



The man was arrested and was ‘given the chance to self-isolate’ in a police cell.