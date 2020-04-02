SITE INDEX

    • Slough man jailed for involvement in county line drug dealing

    Man from Slough sentenced to prison for supplying drugs

    A 21-year-old man involved in county line drug dealing has been sent to prison after being arrested in Windsor.

    Reece Hussain, 21, of Wexham Road, Slough, was reported to be acting suspiciously in Spinners Walk, Windsor by members of the public at about 4.15pm on Friday, January 31.

    Officers who attended stopped Hussain and after carrying out a search found him to be in possession of a large quantity of class A drugs and cash.

    He was arrested and charged on the same day and sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Reading Crown Court Following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

    He pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine and one count of acquiring criminal property.

    Investigating officer, PC Tom Hughes-Parry, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "This arrest was made following members of the public reporting a suspicious man in their town.

    "A stop search of the man showed him to be involved in county line drug dealing in the area.

    "I hope the length of sentence shows a clear message that drug dealing will not be tolerated in the Royal Borough and how important the public’s calls to us are.

    "Thames Valley Police is running the True cost campaigns which highlights the misery and terrible impacts drugs and drug supply have on communities and vulnerable people.

    "You can find out more on our website and get involved in the conversation using #TrueCosts."

