Visitors to Windsor Great Park asked to follow coronavirus rules

The Crown Estate (TCE) has asked that the public only visit Windsor Great Park if they can do so safely.

It is requested that people visit only by foot or bicycle, and also maintain appropriate social distancing of two metres of six feet at all times.

TCE has already closed its car parks and said it will not hesitate to close the Great Park if visitors do not follow government guidelines on social distancing.

In today’s press briefing Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, stressed ‘how important it is that we stay at home’.

“We need everyone to keep playing their part and that includes you. The only way to protect yourselves and others now, is to stay at home,” he said.

“We’re set for a warm weekend in some parts of the country, but the disease is still spreading and we absolutely cannot afford to relax the social distancing measures that we have in place.

“We cannot relax our discipline now, if we do, people will die, so I end with the advice that we all know.

“This advice is not a request, it is an instruction. Stay at home, protect lives and then you will be doing your part.”

TCE will keep its members and visitors updated via its website and social media channels, Twitter @windsorgtpark and Facebook @windsorgreatpark as the situation evolves.